10 Questions: From an early age, discovering his passion for cooking

Shannon Kelly, chef/owner at Oak Avenue Catering, along with Patissiere Christina Kelly, has a hand in every event catered by Oak Avenue Catering.
The Kellys “want a level of intimacy to exist in the entire experience—the planning, the execution, and the appreciation of business,” said the company website.
“Our employees are like family,” the Kellys said. “They are overwhelmingly proud to run Oak Avenue Catering as a local, family business.”
1. What was your first job?
My first notable job was working scullery in a local bakery. Baked on sugar and grease early in the a.m. Then we got to scrape the entire bakery floor every day with a 6” block scraper. Had good family meals though.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I’d like to try some job that keeps me outdoors—fishing guide, park ranger or even a fish and game warden. I’ve spent many years indoors at a stove.
Not try: I would never want to be a politician. Never!
3. How did you get into the food and hospitality industry?
I got into the business of hospitality at a very early age. I was 13 years old. My brother had a best friend who was training to be a chef at a local fine dining restaurant in Guerneville on the Russian River. He got me in. My parents owned a restaurant and bar in the same town so I was exposed to the industry at a very early age. I’ve never done anything else but cook for folks.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Our industry is facing the biggest existential threat it ever has with this pandemic. We have been through earthquakes, wildfires, drought and recessions.
This is by far the worst business environment I’ve seen in my lifetime. We need real solutions to help small restaurant and food-related industries survive.
(COVID-19) is having a ripple effect on the food supply chain from the growers, farmworkers and ranchers, to grocery, to food distribution, to schools, to restaurants, to catering, to hotels and to each individual worker in their everyday life.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
On my to-do list is to resume beekeeping, cheese making and distillation.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I admire people who use their brains, money and power to do good, right things to make our world a better place to live in. Bill Gates and Mark Benioff come to mind.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I would like to hike some portion of the (Pacific Crest Trail) PCT before I die.
8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I would like to see wage equality between the front and back of the house, an end to sexism and racism and the abolition of unpaid internships. Also, unsubstantiated anonymous accusations on social media and a secure food chain that is safe and reliable.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I really don’t like rose wine very much. I guess that’s not really a big deal…
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
I’d be in Italy, roaming around, eating, drinking, hiking and visiting friends.
Oak Avenue Catering is located at 1314 Oak Ave. in St. Helena. Info: 707-963-9278, oakavenuecatering.com.
