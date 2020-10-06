10 Questions: From an early age, discovering his passion for cooking

Shannon Kelly, chef/owner at Oak Avenue Catering, along with Patissiere Christina Kelly, has a hand in every event catered by Oak Avenue Catering.

The Kellys “want a level of intimacy to exist in the entire experience—the planning, the execution, and the appreciation of business,” said the company website.

“Our employees are like family,” the Kellys said. “They are overwhelmingly proud to run Oak Avenue Catering as a local, family business.”

1. What was your first job?

My first notable job was working scullery in a local bakery. Baked on sugar and grease early in the a.m. Then we got to scrape the entire bakery floor every day with a 6” block scraper. Had good family meals though.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I’d like to try some job that keeps me outdoors—fishing guide, park ranger or even a fish and game warden. I’ve spent many years indoors at a stove.

Not try: I would never want to be a politician. Never!

3. How did you get into the food and hospitality industry?