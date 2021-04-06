10 Questions: From art to real estate: Napa Realtor makes 'natural progression'

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I love to cook but I love the whole process that goes into planning the meal, gathering the ingredients, prepping and executing. Trying my hand at being a chef has been a dream of mine.

Not try: Being mechanically challenged, I need help changing a light bulb, the thought of working at a job that involves any machinery is very daunting to me.

4. What is the biggest challenge the real estate industry has faced?

We live in a region that is the envy of just about everywhere in the world. As a result, the demand is greater than the supply. Lack of inventory has been the prevalent catchphrase in our market since I started.

5. What’s on your to-do list?

As with so many people, traveling out of the country is at the top of the list once we are safely able to. My sister has been living in Zurich, Switzerland for the past 5 years and we have designs of taking a family trip to Italy and Switzerland for a visit.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?