10 Questions: Kaiser blends CPA career with Napa Valley winery business

After making wine since 2002, Rick Kaiser (and his wife Theresa) started their business, Kaiser Family Winery, in 2013.

At the winery Kaiser wears at least three hats including winemaker, vineyard manager and cellar rat.

What does he love so much about wine?

“I love the sociability aspect of it,” said Kaiser. “It brings people together; it puts you in a good mood.”

Kaiser Family Winery is based in Calistoga.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To be a family doctor who did house calls.

2. What’s a common question you get about being in the wine business?

“Are you associated with Kaiser Hospital?” I joke around sometimes (and reply) “If I were would I be doing this?”

3. You and your wife are also both Certified Public Accountants. Do the accounting and wine industries have anything in common?

Both have discipline and structure in common. You follow procedures and protocols. Those are things that are important.