10 Questions: Krieger plans to duplicate father's success at Napa business

I grew up in the industry coming to work with my dad when I wasn’t in school, then came back into after returning from the Midwest to help manage it.

5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Besides what it is going on now (with COVID-19), I would say the competition of online companies like a Vista print have challenged us in how quick and or how cheap the person can get it online.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

Right now the list is pretty normal. It includes coming up with marketing plans and content for social media, returning calls to customers, potential customers, bookkeeping, delivering jobs to customers.

7. Who do you admire in the business world?

Ayesha Curry.

8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

To be able to create more 3-D technology so that we can create more things that can help global epidemics when they happen.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?