10 Questions: Krupp's passion became his profession

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your life that you haven’t yet?

I hope to play a role in creating a more responsible, just government with a true public safety net, a strong public education for all children, an overhaul of our policing and criminal justice systems and a more democratic political system.

8. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

Our industry struggles under the weight of laws that vary by state, many of them so dated they are rooted in the Prohibition era. It makes selling our product extremely difficult.

I would like to see a set of national laws that we can all follow to streamline the process. It would help the industry be more successful and would also allow consumers more choice.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Until my second marriage, I never watched TV except for the news or listened to pop music. My wife, Jan, (yes, we have the same name) likes to say she made me “real.”