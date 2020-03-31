10 Questions: Lang leads the way, even during coronavirus outbreak

6. Besides your Sunday service, what other kind of work are you doing remotely?

I’ve been doing meditations daily on Facebook at noon and in the evening. We’re also having some virtual happy hours on Zoom where we’re just checking in and connecting with each other. And I’m also calling community members to see how they are doing and if they need anything. We (also) started a fund for financially-challenged people.

7. What message would you like to share with Napans at this time?

The biggest thing is that God is where they are. They don’t have to be in church to have a connection with spirit. It’s a good time to have an extended Sabbath — extended contemplation — and to just slow down. What a great time to find a greater sense of peace in our lives.

8. What is the biggest challenge your “business” has faced?

Fading interest in the younger generations with organized religion. We are doing OK, because we are really not that organized and people consider us more spiritual than religious.

9. If you could change one thing about your business what would it be?