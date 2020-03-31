10 Questions: Lang leads the way, even during coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic “is a challenging time on many levels,” said Rev. Jay Lang, lead minister of the Center for Spiritual Living Napa Valley.
“There is a lot of fear out there,” he said.
“It’s important for us to do everything we can to stay healthy and trust in spirit,” said Lang. “We can have hope that life continues because life has always been and will always be.”
Lang has been with Center for Spiritual Living Napa Valley for the past six years.
1. How did you become a minister?
Since I was young, I had a deep spiritual connection with a ‘God within me’ but the churches I attended talked only about the God in the sky of which I could not relate. Also it did not make much sense scientifically.
As an adult, I started exploring other spiritual traditions and I found writers and mystics for all faiths who had discovered the same inner connection.
After 20 years in education as a teacher and high school counselor in Colorado, I attended seminary because I wanted to give people a place to explore spirituality and also to find the love and support of a community similar to more traditional churches.
I moved to Napa to become the lead minister at the Center for Spiritual Living because it was already this open, inclusive and non-judgmental community.
2. What’s a common reaction you get when people find out that you are a minister?
First, there’s a pause. It’s a conversation changer.
And then they seem to want to tell me about their spiritual path; which is great. It goes a lot deeper quickly, which is wonderful. I love it.
3. What’s a common misconception you get about the Center for Spiritual Living?
That we’re a place where everything goes. That we have no dogma at all.
We do have a set of beliefs — spiritual principles we abide by. We seek to apply those spiritual principles in our daily life.
4. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, places of worship have been closed to gatherings. How’s that going at the Center for Spiritual Living?
We’re doing online services on Sunday on YouTube and Facebook.
Facebook pulls in people from outside the valley, so it works well. About 100 to 150 watch us on Sunday which is more than we have attend on Sunday in person. (The center has about 200 enrolled members).
5. What does that tell you?
I think people are looking for something different — not church in a box.
6. Besides your Sunday service, what other kind of work are you doing remotely?
I’ve been doing meditations daily on Facebook at noon and in the evening. We’re also having some virtual happy hours on Zoom where we’re just checking in and connecting with each other. And I’m also calling community members to see how they are doing and if they need anything. We (also) started a fund for financially-challenged people.
7. What message would you like to share with Napans at this time?
The biggest thing is that God is where they are. They don’t have to be in church to have a connection with spirit. It’s a good time to have an extended Sabbath — extended contemplation — and to just slow down. What a great time to find a greater sense of peace in our lives.
8. What is the biggest challenge your “business” has faced?
Fading interest in the younger generations with organized religion. We are doing OK, because we are really not that organized and people consider us more spiritual than religious.
9. If you could change one thing about your business what would it be?
For churches to be less judgmental and more open and affirming.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
The Netherlands or Rhode Island with my grandchildren.
Editor’s note: this interview was conducted before the COVID-19 outbreak. Some parts of this profile were updated this past week.
The Center for Spiritual Living Napa Valley is located at 1249 Coombs St. in Napa. Lang can be reached at 707-252-4847.
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.