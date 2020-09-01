10 Questions: Love for animals leads Napan to new dog food business

My first job was at New England Music Company in Waterville, Maine where I grew up.

3. What job would you like try/not try?

Try: I would like to work with the Humane Society of the United States, lobbying for animal rights.

Not Try: Any job that wouldn’t allow me to use my creativity or try to put me in a box.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

COVID-19 has certainly got in the way and has made it so tough to scale and grow my business.

So, until things can get back to normal we decided to create a dog cookie!

5. What’s on your to-do-list?

Finishing my new website: napadog.com

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

(Motivational speaker) Chalene Johnson. She is obsessed with overall health and wellness, personal growth, business development, internet marketing and social media. She has two fantastic podcasts that help me reach my best potential every day.