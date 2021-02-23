10 Questions: Meet Napa's 'plant sommelier’

It’s intimidating sometimes. People don’t want to spend money on something that’s not always permanent. They don’t know how to take care of (plants), but we (can) find the right plan for their environment and needs.

4. What’s a good starter plant for someone who hasn’t had good luck with plants before?

The top two starter plants are a Snake plant and a ZZ plant. They can tolerate a wide range of conditions. They are low-light tolerant and do well next to a window. And they are very drought tolerant. You don’t have to remember to water them as often.

5. What’s the price range for plants at Riza Plants?

From $4.50 up to $600 (for a) giant fiddle leaf tree (or) a bird of paradise.

6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Adapting to the pandemic. Although, there has been a lot of opportunity with it as well! Since people are staying home for work and school, plants are a great hobby or way to beautify your indoor space.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Eliza Blank (founder of plant store The Sill).