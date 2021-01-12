10 Questions: Napa barber finds art in cutting

About seven months ago St. Helena native Noel Bito opened his business Noey’s Barbershop.
While this shop is new, Bito has been cutting hair for eight years total, he said.
“I started off by cleaning up at my cousin Rudy’s barbershop here in Napa,” he said.
“I loved the vibe at his shop (and) I wanted the same.”
“It was almost like hanging out with your friends,” but making money at the same time, he said.
Noey’s Barbershop is located behind the Domino’s restaurant on Imola Avenue in Napa.
1. What was your first job?
Miguel’s (restaurant) in Calistoga. I was a busser.
2. What do you like about being a barber?
It’s like an art. I like how every single haircut is different. You could do the same cut 20 times but it will look different every time. And I just like making people feel good and smile.
3. What’s your most popular hair cut?
A bald fade or a bald taper.
4. What’s the biggest misconception you get about being a barber?
People think that it’s easy. But if you really hustle and work 12-hours-a-day, it’s not easy. And I’m talking to people all day. It (can be) exhausting.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
COVID-19.
6. How are you dealing with the pandemic?
Just one day at a time. Trying not to look at how long the lockdown is going to be.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
E-40 (the Vallejo-born rapper). I just like how he went from the streets to doing music successfully and now he’s doing wine and liquor.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Own real estate.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I’m an impatient person. I’m always on the go.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Cabo, Mexico.
Noey’s Barbershop is located at 1710 W Imola Ave. by Domino’s. Phone: 707-927-5703.