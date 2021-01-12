10 Questions: Napa barber finds art in cutting

People think that it’s easy. But if you really hustle and work 12-hours-a-day, it’s not easy. And I’m talking to people all day. It (can be) exhausting.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

COVID-19.

6. How are you dealing with the pandemic?

Just one day at a time. Trying not to look at how long the lockdown is going to be.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

E-40 (the Vallejo-born rapper). I just like how he went from the streets to doing music successfully and now he’s doing wine and liquor.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Own real estate.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I’m an impatient person. I’m always on the go.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Cabo, Mexico.