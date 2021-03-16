10 Questions: Napa doctor called to community medicine

It’s hard to say; I’ve always found something to like: I’ve worked in a bakery, as a nanny, as a barista, a bartender at the UCSD college pub, as an environmental scientist and, of course, a doctor! One of my least favorite tasks was cleaning the floor mats of the pub after closing; they were greasy and dirty, to say the least!

5. What is the biggest challenge the healthcare industry has faced?

COVID-19 is the obvious answer, and there are other challenges, too. It is a rewarding and challenging field, which is why we all love it, but it can also be emotionally exhausting, especially in these pandemic times. Positive patient interactions and gratitude go a long way to refill our buckets!

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

Traveling to Vietnam, Jordan, and Yosemite. And I miss live performances, such as Carlos Nakai and Sir James Galway. And I miss reading a book for leisure from start to finish!

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?