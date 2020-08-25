10 Questions: Napa healthy habits coach helps clients take steps toward where they want to go

It all starts with what you put in your body. We all know that ‘we are what we eat’ but many people have no idea what that actually means. It’s the foods that we put into our body that will turn off and on different genes that cause disease or fight disease.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Just getting the word out there!

Many people don’t understand what a health coach is, does, or how we help. The highest rates of death in this country are all related to nutrition and lifestyle. These are such challenging subjects because what works for one person might not work for another. And when we feel like we don’t know where to turn, it’s easier to just give up or go with what we know.

This is where it’s useful to have someone that can outline a path of baby steps that will work for you.

I create individualized programs so that your transition into a healthier version of you is easy and sustainable.

I am passionate about eradicating lifestyle diseases because they are almost completely preventable (and often reversible) through lifestyle changes. We have the power within us to be completely healthy.