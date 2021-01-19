10 Questions: Napa native Ruiz is a 'rebel' with a cause

Antonio Ruiz, owner of Rebel 13 Photography, said one thing he likes about being a photographer is that it helps him manage the stress from his day job.

Ruiz regularly works long shifts as an emergency department technician at Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

“I’ve been there almost 20 years,” he said. “I love my job but it can be stressful at times.”

Spending time with his photography clients, “Is a nice outlet for me,” he said. “It’s really rewarding.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I wanted to be a police officer.

2. What was your first job?

Old Red Hen Cantina, north Solano Avenue. I was 14 or 15 doing some grounds keeping out there.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Door person for the Lamplighter Bar in downtown Napa. I worked the door (and) occasionally behind the bar. (It was both) the best and worst job, all for the same reasons.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?