10 Questions: Napa nonprofit executive puts community first

I hope to look back some day and know that my kids (who are now five, 13 and 15) had happy and healthy childhoods and have become happy and healthy adults who are contributing members of society.

8. If you could change one thing about the nonprofit industry, what would it be?

All too often, nonprofits are held to the operational standards of for-profits but without consideration for the capacity and infrastructure needed.

Funders often want results and ask nonprofits to expand programs as opposed to investing in infrastructure or leadership development, which results in nonprofits being constantly under-resourced to strategically plan for long-term growth and sustainability.

In our community, where nonprofits have been called upon increasingly to step up services in times of disaster, it is more important than ever to invest in building and strengthening capacity so that they are able to be at the ready to expand at a moment’s notice.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?