10 Questions: Napa photographer likes to combine landscape and portraiture photography.

5. Do you have a favorite place to take photos?

I do a lot in the Carneros area. The sunsets are killer out there. It’s not super busy and it’s kind of coastal but country also. And there are vineyards everywhere.

6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

For sure the pandemic put me off track big time. As soon as N.Visions was launched and taking off, the pandemic hit and I had to step away from doing portraits for a while.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Own a home in my hometown of Napa.

8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

The price of camera equipment most definitely. It costs a fortune to start-up!

9. N.Visions Photography isn’t your only job. What else do you do?

I build small cell phone towers in San Jose. I leave at 6:30 a.m. The express lane helps.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?