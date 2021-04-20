10 Questions: Napa photographer likes to combine landscape and portraiture photography.

Napan Nicholas Murrieta said there are two things he especially likes about being a photographer.
Number one is the reactions from his clients when they see the finished product.
Number two?
“Making other people feel good about themselves,” he said.
Murrieta’s business is called N.Visions Photography.
1. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Photography for an NFL game.
Not try: I never want to be a plumber (no offense; just too much of a dirty job for me!)
2. How did you get into photography?
Started snapping pictures on my cell phone and a few of my friends persuaded me to pick up a real camera and see where it could take me.
3. What kind of camera do you use?
A Canon R5 with a 50mm lens.
4. Do you have a particular style or aesthetic?
I started off being a landscaping photographer but then I started kicking butt in portrait so I combined the two. I like matching my model with the colors of the landscape. I like getting the two together.
5. Do you have a favorite place to take photos?
I do a lot in the Carneros area. The sunsets are killer out there. It’s not super busy and it’s kind of coastal but country also. And there are vineyards everywhere.
6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
For sure the pandemic put me off track big time. As soon as N.Visions was launched and taking off, the pandemic hit and I had to step away from doing portraits for a while.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Own a home in my hometown of Napa.
8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
The price of camera equipment most definitely. It costs a fortune to start-up!
9. N.Visions Photography isn’t your only job. What else do you do?
I build small cell phone towers in San Jose. I leave at 6:30 a.m. The express lane helps.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I’m a survivor of the foster care system.
Nicholas Murrieta of N.Visions Photography can be reached at 707-637-6785, or nvisionsnapa1@gmail.com.