10 Questions: Napa Photographer strives to capture authentic, but also beautiful, moments

6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

It used to be wildfires and now, of course, this pandemic and the need to be so isolated.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

These days, it’s the people who are showing up so selflessly and working to create some sense of normalcy: my sister the doctor, my son’s teacher who is trying to lead a class from home while she’s teaching her own kids too, the people in the stores who have been so incredibly kind and patient, writers and thinkers and late night hosts who help me feel not so alone with daily doses of humor and information and reflection.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

My husband and I both just turned 50 and we are celebrating our 20th wedding anniversary in September.

This summer, we had been planning on travelling with our teenage boys to Italy and eating our way through Rome. Sounds like that will have to wait but hopefully it’s something we can do before the boys are finished with high school.

9. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?