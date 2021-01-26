10 Questions: Napa stylist's goal? Make clients look and feel great

If it wasn’t for spending one work shift in a very cold walk-in fridge, Brooklyn Santiago might never have found her career as a hairstylist.
More than 20 years ago, Santiago applied for a salon reception job, but didn’t get a response before accepting a winery job Upvalley.
“Having spent my first day packaging foie gras in a walk-in fridge that I did not dress for was confirmation that this would not be my path,” Santiago wrote.
“After my shift I headed straight to the salon worried that I may have missed my chance. A week after accepting my salon job, I realized that not only was this my path, it was my calling.”
Today, Santiago works at Sage Salon at 1041 Lincoln Ave.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
A dancer, actor and movie director. My family was big into movies growing up and the allure of showmanship was there at an early age. When given the job of introducing our 4th grade class at the holiday performance I announced “Sit back, relax and enjoy our feature presentation.”
2. What was your first job?
My first job was in 1995 as a barista at Caffino at the American Canyon location on Hwy 29 followed by the Bel Aire plaza location in Napa. That job taught me excellent customer service, high volume production in minimal space, and how to yield the power of the “comp” as a highschooler.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Scuba instructor anywhere warm and exotic for a season.
Not try: Anything without a beginning, middle and most importantly endpoint. An isolating project that continues endlessly would be the worst. I am motivated by the rhythm of the salon: several times a day I get to complete a task and make a client feel and look great!
4. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Caitlin Garcia-Ahern of Thread Caravan, hands down. She has successfully put together two of my favorite things- travel, artisan crafts and rescuing dogs. And she has turned them into a thriving business.
Her cultural art workshops around Latin America, India, Morocco and beyond have been major highlights of my travels. As if I wasn’t already so smitten with Caitlin, she also launched Caravana Canina, a project dedicated to eliminating street dog neglect and abuse in Mexico and Guatemala (caravanacanina.org, threadcaravan.com).
5. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Taking sailing lessons. Not to charter my own craft, but to be useful on one while I scuba dive parts of the world I haven’t explored yet.
6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
20 weeks (and counting) of shutdowns in my industry, and working at reduced capacity when are able to be open has been the biggest challenge by far. Pre-pandemic a hairdresser would typically see two clients at a time, 10-12+ hrs daily and be solidly booked 6-12 weeks out.
7. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?
If 2020 has taught me anything it’s that the typical stylist schedule wasn’t the most sustainable. COVID restrictions literally strong-armed me into looking at how I do business rather than the volume of business. Changing my business model to accommodate more flexibility for my clients has also provided more flexibility for me.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I have a huge passion for home/space editing. Making a client’s space functional, efficient and most of all beautiful is very similar to doing great hair for them. Home editing and hair design often start with being presented a problem. The process of achieving great results is the same for both. Assess the problem, define the commitment level of the client, clear out the clutter, keep what you love and elevate the beauty.
9. What’s on your to-do list?
Enjoying the Bay Area from the view of my canoe. Sewing one of my vintage textiles into a pillowcase-successfully.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
I’d keep it small and be living out my 40th birthday trip that was canceled in March. Road tripping through national monuments in New Mexico and swimming in hot springs located between Santa Fe and Taos.
WATCH NOW: HOW TO STAY SAFE WHILE COVID VACCINATIONS BEGIN
Photos: Best of the Register’s Faces and Places
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 3
Photos: Faces and Places, January 3
Photos: Faces and Places, January 3
Photos: Faces and Places, December 27
Photos: Faces and Places, December 27
Photos: Faces and Places, December 27
Photos: Faces and Places, December 13
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 15
Photos: Faces and Places, November 15
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, August 30
Photos: Faces and Places, August 30
Photos: Faces and Places, August 16
Photos: Faces and Places, August 16
Photos: Faces and Places, August 16
Photos: Faces and Places, August 2
Photos: Faces and Places, August 9
Photos: Faces and Places, August 9
Photos: Faces and Places, August 9
Photos: Faces and Places, August 2
Photos: Faces and Places,July 26
Photos: Faces and Places,July 26
Photos: Faces and Places,July 26
Photos: Faces and Places, July 19
Photos: Faces and Places, July 19
Photos: Faces and Places, July 19
Photos: Faces and Places,July 12
Photos: Faces and Places,July 12
Photos: Faces and Places, July 5
Photos: Faces and Places, July 5
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places,June 21
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places, June 14
Photos: Faces and Places, June 14
Photos: Faces and Places, June 14
Photos: Faces and Places,June 7
Photos: Faces and Places, June 7
Photos: Faces and Places, May 31
Photos: Faces and Places, May 24
Photos: Faces and Places, May 24
Photos: Faces and Places, May 17
Photos: Faces and Places, May 17
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 3
Photos: Faces and Places, May 3
Photos: Faces and Places, April 26
Photos: Faces and Places, April 26
Photos: Faces and Places, April 19
Photos: Faces and Places, April 12
Photos: Faces and Places, April 12
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, March 29
Photos: Faces and Places, March 29
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Need affordable housing? A proposed Napa development, Monarch Landing, is coming your way.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Napa Valley is famous for its brick and mortar restaurant scene. But ghost kitchens centered on to-go service could change that.
Napa’s former Sushi Mambo restaurant was wrongfully forced to close in 2014 and its lease wrongfully terminated by landlord Beckstoffer Vineya…
Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms a…
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
Santiago can be reached at 415-518-3042. Sage Salon is located at 1041 Lincoln Ave.