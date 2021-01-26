10 Questions: Napa stylist's goal? Make clients look and feel great

6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

20 weeks (and counting) of shutdowns in my industry, and working at reduced capacity when are able to be open has been the biggest challenge by far. Pre-pandemic a hairdresser would typically see two clients at a time, 10-12+ hrs daily and be solidly booked 6-12 weeks out.

7. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?

If 2020 has taught me anything it’s that the typical stylist schedule wasn’t the most sustainable. COVID restrictions literally strong-armed me into looking at how I do business rather than the volume of business. Changing my business model to accommodate more flexibility for my clients has also provided more flexibility for me.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I have a huge passion for home/space editing. Making a client’s space functional, efficient and most of all beautiful is very similar to doing great hair for them. Home editing and hair design often start with being presented a problem. The process of achieving great results is the same for both. Assess the problem, define the commitment level of the client, clear out the clutter, keep what you love and elevate the beauty.