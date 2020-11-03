10 Questions: Napan Emily Oberman brings creativity to her digital job

I think they took something that can be so convoluted, and made it simple and fun. I don’t think they are assuming people aren’t bright – and I think it’s a whole lot better of a way to get your news than Facebook, which unfortunately is where most people do. I also like that there’s not an obvious opinion in what they report. News should not have an opinion.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

To become a published author. I’ve started the outline to an adult fairy tale about my time working behind the scenes in the entertainment and fashion industries, in Los Angeles.

7. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?

The sales tactics and click bait-y targeted ads. They drive me crazy! You either see a random photo that has nothing to do with anything, or an image of someone lounging on a beach or a yacht, with the copy abrasively telling you that you, too, can work for 17 minutes a week and make a hundred million dollars. I always throw up in my mouth just a little bit.

8. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?