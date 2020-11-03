10 Questions: Napan Emily Oberman brings creativity to her digital job

After spending two years as a production artist at Williams Sonoma under the Pottery Barn brand, Emily Oberman said she craved more flexibility in her life — and less time commuting.
“What I loved about the job was the creative side and the people, so I decided the only thing that made sense was to create my own job doing those things — but on my own terms.”
At her business, copy.edit.design., Oberman works with other entrepreneurs, “figuring out creative ways to highlight their authentic voices for their audiences,” she said.
“Whether you’re looking for just plain copy and design support for your social media or blogging platforms, or you’re looking for an entire backend digital organizational setup, I can help you get there in less time.”
1. What was your childhood ambition?
After I realized that being an astronaut required way too much math, I wanted to be a broadcast journalist.
2. What was your first job?
My first real job after college was working for the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. I worked under the MFA fashion director.
I got to travel with them to New York Fashion Week where the graduate students showed, and I worked behind the scenes.
It was there, being surrounded by some of the most creative people, that I realized I wanted to do something more creative with my own career, and what started me on my journey towards digital design.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: A coffee roasting proprietor. To travel to exotic locations, sourcing coffee beans and exploring the cultures of where they come from, sounds like a dream.
Not try: A funeral director. I could be mistaken, but it does not sound enjoyable.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business/industry has faced?
I would say all of the DIY design platforms out there these days (like Canva).
I feel that the advent of these tech tools takes away from designers who have spent years perfecting their craft. However, I have come around to it. A big part of what I do in my content work is streamline processes. So, you can still have a designer create custom work for you, but transfer it over to a platform that non-designers can use over and over again, at a cheaper cost.
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin of The Skimm. I actually did my undergraduate in broadcast communications, and so I really appreciate the kind of media company they’ve built.
I think they took something that can be so convoluted, and made it simple and fun. I don’t think they are assuming people aren’t bright – and I think it’s a whole lot better of a way to get your news than Facebook, which unfortunately is where most people do. I also like that there’s not an obvious opinion in what they report. News should not have an opinion.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
To become a published author. I’ve started the outline to an adult fairy tale about my time working behind the scenes in the entertainment and fashion industries, in Los Angeles.
7. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?
The sales tactics and click bait-y targeted ads. They drive me crazy! You either see a random photo that has nothing to do with anything, or an image of someone lounging on a beach or a yacht, with the copy abrasively telling you that you, too, can work for 17 minutes a week and make a hundred million dollars. I always throw up in my mouth just a little bit.
8. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
1) Frida Kahlo. It would be fascinating to hear her life story, first hand.
2) Leandra Medine of Manrepeller (and Repeller). I could read her writing for hours and imagine she would have even more to talk about it person! Everything she writes is so clever, witty and relatable (to my experiences). I feel like she would just get me.
3) My grandma, who passed away in 2012. We’d drink tea and chat about #allthethings. I’d fill her in on her great-granddaughter (who’s namesake she has), and tell her all about my life and goals and accomplishments. She was always a great listener and genuinely wanted to know about my goings-on.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
That English is my second language! I’m the daughter of Russian-Jewish immigrants that came to San Francisco two years before I was born. I did not speak English until I went to school, and am still fluent in Russian today.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Somewhere on a beach with a good book and a cocktail, waiting for a carrier pigeon to inform me that time travel is real and we can all go back to 2019, indefinitely.
Oberman can be reached at creative@copyeditdesign.com.
