10 Questions: Napan helps keeps patients safe during COVID-19

Not try: Anything on a boat—I get really seasick.

3. How did you get into epidemiology?

When I was in graduate school I attended an alumni networking event and connected with an alumna who was the director of infection prevention at a San Francisco hospital. I was fascinated by how she described her role and daily responsibilities and felt like this might be something I would be good at.

I spent a semester shadowing with her and was further convinced this was the career for me. After graduate school, I moved to Atlanta for a 2-year post-graduate fellowship in infectious disease and applied epidemiology.

At the end of my fellowship, it just so happened that Queen of the Valley was hiring for an Infection Prevention Specialist. I applied, flew out for the interview, got the job, and moved back home to Napa!

4. What is the biggest challenge your business/industry has faced?

The healthcare industry has been incredibly strained due to the constant changes and demands brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.