10 Questions: Napa's Carrie Hays leads her clients to better results

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

To swim a mile in under 25 minutes.

8. If you could change one thing about your business or industry, what would it be?

How we help leaders and organizations achieve changes that stick. Often, leadership coaches focus on behavior change. That’s necessary, but it’s not sufficient for lasting change.

We need to encourage leaders and organizations to become aware of the underlying mindset that drives behavior and that they use to design systems, policies, and procedures.

Here’s a way of thinking about this: Imagine trying to install new software on an incompatible operating system. Your computer won’t work. It’s the same with leadership: without awareness of our mindsets (our “operating system”), any behavior change (our “software”) isn’t going to work. We need to help clients think about how they think.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I used to be left-handed until an elementary school teacher made me switch.