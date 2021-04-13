10 Questions: Napa's Dr. Bartelt has your back

One of the biggest challenges chiropractic has faced is being universally accepted.

5. What’s on your to-do list?

The biggest thing on my to-do list is to travel to all the national parks in the United States.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

My parents and owners of Bartelt engineering, Ryan Harris owner of Contimo Provisions in Napa, and my older brother Chris who is the owner of Naysayer Coffee.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your life that you haven’t yet?

Camp in every state and also visit the other coffee capitals of the U.S. (Portland and Seattle).

8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

If I could change one thing about the chiropractic industry it would be to make it possible where everyone could have access to chiropractic care.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I played Ultimate Frisbee in college and was in a band.