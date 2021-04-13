10 Questions: Napa's Dr. Bartelt has your back

Dr. Jacob Bartelt, DC, said he first got into chiropractic care as an intern for a local chiropractor.
“At Heun Chiropractic I worked many summers,” recalled Bartelt. “And, I have never seen results like I had seen in his office.”
“I decided to go to chiropractic school and that’s where I really fell in love with chiropractic. I fell in love with the neurology of how the body works, and how it is responsible for controlling, coordinating and adapting to everything in this life.”
Today Bartelt is a chiropractor at Acorn Chiropractic Club in Napa.
1. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Photographer or videographer for weddings
Not try: Working in an airport, TSA.
2. What was your first job?
I worked at the Monticello deli in Napa.
3. What’s the hardest job you ever had?
Working on the bottling line at Ryan Mobile Bottling that would bottle a majority of all of Napa’s wine.
4. What is the biggest challenge the chiropractic industry has faced?
One of the biggest challenges chiropractic has faced is being universally accepted.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
The biggest thing on my to-do list is to travel to all the national parks in the United States.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
My parents and owners of Bartelt engineering, Ryan Harris owner of Contimo Provisions in Napa, and my older brother Chris who is the owner of Naysayer Coffee.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your life that you haven’t yet?
Camp in every state and also visit the other coffee capitals of the U.S. (Portland and Seattle).
8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
If I could change one thing about the chiropractic industry it would be to make it possible where everyone could have access to chiropractic care.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I played Ultimate Frisbee in college and was in a band.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Out in the redwoods or Sierras living out there and not have to worry about anything.
Acorn Chiropractic Club is located at 1700 Soscol Ave, suite 1, Napa, 707-690-6900, napa@acornchiropracticclub.com