10 Questions: Napa's McCort drawn to ministry at early age

Lieutenant Roger McCort said he got his start in ministry work at just age 13 when he was asked to organize games at a vacation bible school.
“From the first day of preparation, when I had to come up with a spiritual lesson related to playing Duck-Duck-Goose, I knew that ministry was the purpose of my life,” he said.
“I tried about a hundred other things first, but God pulled me back.”
McCort has been with the Salvation Army for 20 years. He’s served in different states and cities in California including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Eureka.
McCort has been the Corps Officer at the Napa Salvation Army since 2018.
1. What’s a common misconception you get about the Salvation Army?
A lot of people in the U.S. only know the Salvation Army as thrift stores when we are first and foremost a church. The Salvation Army stores are just a part of our recovery programs.
2. What’s a common question you get about your job as Corps Officer?
“What do you do?”
I am a combination of senior pastor, business administrator, social services coordinator and emotional and spiritual care counselor.
3. Does your wife Bridget work for the Salvation Army too?
In the Salvation Army in the U.S., couples always serve together. She is also a Corps Officer. We are both responsible for everything that happens here.
4. What’s your normal work schedule?
I work 80 to 100 hours a week doing various things depending on what’s going on (such as wildfires or the COVID-19 pandemic). (In addition) we have church on Sunday, recovery meetings, a culinary academy, (among other programs). If I’m lucky, I take part of Monday off.
5. What is the biggest challenge your “business” has faced?
As a rule, the church resists change because it doesn’t want to make mistakes by following fads. Unfortunately, that means we stay about 50 years behind the curve of modern culture. That doesn’t work anymore!
The world around us is changing faster every generation. We need to find ways to keep up. There is not much good to say about the pandemic, but it has forced the church to embrace technology it might have continued to resist for another decade otherwise, like online gatherings.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
- Finish writing a book.
- Solve the problems of addiction and homelessness, one person at a time.
- Clean my garage.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I’d really like to finish my Master’s Degree in theology and move on to completing a Ph.D in biblical studies focusing on the Old Testament.
8. If you could change one thing about your “business” what would it be?
I’d make it much more interactive. Churches tend to have very pastor-driven, top-down kind of structures and activities. But we’re all in this together and our meetings and activities should represent that better.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I am an avid board war gamer, when I can find other players. I love to play an old Avalon Hill game called Titan, Settlers of Catan, and a game called Carcassone.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
As much as I love being in Napa, given the chance, I would move to Yellowstone National Park. It captured my heart when I was very young and I go back whenever I can.
The Salvation Army is located at 590 Franklin St. in Napa. McCort can be reached at 707-226-8150, roger.mccort@usw.salvationarmy.org.
