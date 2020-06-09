10 Questions: Napa's McCort drawn to ministry at early age

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I’d really like to finish my Master’s Degree in theology and move on to completing a Ph.D in biblical studies focusing on the Old Testament.

8. If you could change one thing about your “business” what would it be?

I’d make it much more interactive. Churches tend to have very pastor-driven, top-down kind of structures and activities. But we’re all in this together and our meetings and activities should represent that better.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I am an avid board war gamer, when I can find other players. I love to play an old Avalon Hill game called Titan, Settlers of Catan, and a game called Carcassone.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

As much as I love being in Napa, given the chance, I would move to Yellowstone National Park. It captured my heart when I was very young and I go back whenever I can.

The Salvation Army is located at 590 Franklin St. in Napa. McCort can be reached at 707-226-8150, roger.mccort@usw.salvationarmy.org.

