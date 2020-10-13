10 Questions: New doctor fills a need in Napa

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

When my patients visit me or people come to know me, they see a competent, well-spoken physician and person who sincerely cares for people and their well-being.

What most do not know about me is that I became the physician and person I am today not because it was an easy path or because it was handed to me. Instead, it was in the face adversity, obstacles, and some people’s prejudice of my sexual orientation that I powered through to realize my dreams and aspirations.

Finding good-hearted, supportive people along the way and shutting out the voices of doubt and discrimination also made that possible.

If I had the opportunity, I would never change my path as that adversity has made me into the physician and human being I am today.

It has given me an invaluable sense of compassion and insight into the plight of others.

It also has provided me with the awareness that we all have experienced some form of adversity in our lives, and it is that shared experience that should propel us to understand one another and embrace our common humanity.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?