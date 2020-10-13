10 Questions: New doctor fills a need in Napa

Dr. William D. Hasson II said he was inspired to become a physician by a childhood friend’s father who was a surgeon from Ecuador.
“I believed that becoming a doctor would give me the best opportunity to help people,” he said.
Today, that’s exactly what he’s doing, as a new family medicine physician with Kaiser in Napa.
A passion for LGBTQ and HIV care also led Hasson to add an HIV specialization (AAHIVS) to his education.
After studying and working in Florida, Hasson and his husband moved to Napa in July.
“There’s such a need here in Napa,” for primary care physicians, Hasson said. “I’ve never felt more purposeful.”
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Hillary Clinton, Wanda Sykes, (reality television personality and actor ) Shangela Laquifa Wadley.
2. What was your childhood ambition?
To become a doctor, and if that didn’t work out, a back-up dancer for Jennifer Lopez and Janet Jackson.
3. What was your first job?
Lifeguard at a public pool in my hometown of Bolivar, Ohio.
4. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Professional chef/restaurateur
Not try: Resident physician (been there, done that!)
5. What is the biggest challenge the medical industry has faced?
Most recently, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also the issue within our health care system of inadequate access to primary care physicians due to a long-standing, national deficiency of promoting the medical specialty of primary care.
6. If you could change one thing about the medical industry, what would it be?
Lower cost of health care and greater access to care regardless of financial background.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
(American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and political and social activist) Madam C.J. Walker (also known as) Sarah Breedlove.
8. What’s on your to-do list?
Travel the world, have children, become involved in local and state government, expand access to and awareness of sexual health, PrEP, and HIV care within the primary care medical community. Can’t forget: have a tasting at every winery in Napa Valley!
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
When my patients visit me or people come to know me, they see a competent, well-spoken physician and person who sincerely cares for people and their well-being.
What most do not know about me is that I became the physician and person I am today not because it was an easy path or because it was handed to me. Instead, it was in the face adversity, obstacles, and some people’s prejudice of my sexual orientation that I powered through to realize my dreams and aspirations.
Finding good-hearted, supportive people along the way and shutting out the voices of doubt and discrimination also made that possible.
If I had the opportunity, I would never change my path as that adversity has made me into the physician and human being I am today.
It has given me an invaluable sense of compassion and insight into the plight of others.
It also has provided me with the awareness that we all have experienced some form of adversity in our lives, and it is that shared experience that should propel us to understand one another and embrace our common humanity.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Exactly where I am now: at home in Napa with my loving husband and family.
Dr. Hasson can be reached at 707-258-2500.
