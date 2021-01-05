10 Questions: One-time cowboy credits discipline for longtime mortgage career

Excessive documentation.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Help more people achieve homeownership.

7. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I am in a cowboy band called Passing Through. The cowboy tunes we (play) are old Western stuff. We have played all over, as far as Sacramento and Vacaville. Most of the time we’re in the valley.

8. What instrument do you play?

I play the guitar but mostly the upright bass.

9. What was your childhood ambition?

Be a cowboy. I actually accomplished that from ‘76 to ‘78. I was a cowboy in Lassen County. And a horseshoer.

10. Do the jobs of cowboy and mortgage advisor have anything in common?

I’d say discipline. When you’re a cowboy if you don’t do things just right it’s death defying. When you are a mortgage person, if you don’t have the discipline you either starve or you’re out of the business real quick.