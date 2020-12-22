10 Questions: Overcoming curve balls from 2020

Zoe Hankins, downtown manager at Mayacamas Vineyards/ Mayacamas Downtown, said that being a California native definitely contributed to her career in the wine industry and hospitality.
“I fell in love with good food and wine at a young age and never looked back,” said Hankins.
“Hospitality always left me so energized and passionate when I was able to make a guest’s experience memorable.”
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
- Bill Murray
- Oprah
- Anthony Bourdain
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Marine biologist
Not try: Skydiving instructor
3. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?
The year 2020 has thrown us many curveballs. The pandemic and local wildfires have been devastating to our food and wine industry. I am confident we will overcome these challenges and come out better than before. Thankfully, Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley have put together incredible resources and support.
4. What’s on your to-do list?
I am currently working on a new merchandise program for the Mayacamas Winery and Downtown Napa location. Stay tuned!
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
This may sound cheesy, but I admire my husband. He is a winemaker in Monterey and I have always admired his work ethic and passion for mentoring and teaching others.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I hope to learn another language with my daughter when she is old enough. For now, I am desperately trying to get my 9-month-old to say “Mama” instead of “Dada” which she has nearly perfected.
7. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?
I’d like to see more and more wineries focus on better sustainable farming practices. Viticulturist Phil Coutorri and his team have been diligently putting their best foot forward in sustainable organic farming practices including dry farming and biodynamic farming at Mayacamas.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was able to try on the original Dorothy red slippers featured in “The Wizard of Oz.”
9. What was your childhood ambition?
I really wanted to get the chance to swim with dolphins in the wild. Finally, I got the chance a few years ago in Hawaii but ended up getting terribly seasick. It was quite the letdown.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Piedmont, Italy for Nebbiolo (wine) and truffle season.
The Mayacamas Downtown tasting room is located at 1256 1st St Napa CA 94559 (under the Archer Hotel). Hankins can be reached at zoe@mayacamas.com