10 Questions: Overcoming curve balls from 2020

I am currently working on a new merchandise program for the Mayacamas Winery and Downtown Napa location. Stay tuned!

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

This may sound cheesy, but I admire my husband. He is a winemaker in Monterey and I have always admired his work ethic and passion for mentoring and teaching others.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I hope to learn another language with my daughter when she is old enough. For now, I am desperately trying to get my 9-month-old to say “Mama” instead of “Dada” which she has nearly perfected.

7. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

I’d like to see more and more wineries focus on better sustainable farming practices. Viticulturist Phil Coutorri and his team have been diligently putting their best foot forward in sustainable organic farming practices including dry farming and biodynamic farming at Mayacamas.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?