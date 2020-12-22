 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 Questions: Overcoming curve balls from 2020
10 Questions | Zoe Hankins, Mayacamas Vineyards/Mayacamas Downtown

10 Questions: Overcoming curve balls from 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Zoe Hankins, downtown manager at Mayacamas Vineyards/ Mayacamas Downtown, said that being a California native definitely contributed to her career in the wine industry and hospitality.

“I fell in love with good food and wine at a young age and never looked back,” said Hankins.

“Hospitality always left me so energized and passionate when I was able to make a guest’s experience memorable.”

1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?

  • Bill Murray
  • Oprah
  • Anthony Bourdain

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Marine biologist

Not try: Skydiving instructor

3. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

The year 2020 has thrown us many curveballs. The pandemic and local wildfires have been devastating to our food and wine industry. I am confident we will overcome these challenges and come out better than before. Thankfully, Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley have put together incredible resources and support.

4. What’s on your to-do list?

I am currently working on a new merchandise program for the Mayacamas Winery and Downtown Napa location. Stay tuned!

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

This may sound cheesy, but I admire my husband. He is a winemaker in Monterey and I have always admired his work ethic and passion for mentoring and teaching others.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I hope to learn another language with my daughter when she is old enough. For now, I am desperately trying to get my 9-month-old to say “Mama” instead of “Dada” which she has nearly perfected.

7. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

I’d like to see more and more wineries focus on better sustainable farming practices. Viticulturist Phil Coutorri and his team have been diligently putting their best foot forward in sustainable organic farming practices including dry farming and biodynamic farming at Mayacamas.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I was able to try on the original Dorothy red slippers featured in “The Wizard of Oz.”

9. What was your childhood ambition?

I really wanted to get the chance to swim with dolphins in the wild. Finally, I got the chance a few years ago in Hawaii but ended up getting terribly seasick. It was quite the letdown.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Piedmont, Italy for Nebbiolo (wine) and truffle season.

WATCH NOW: A PERFECT HOLIDAY SCENE

PHOTOS: CHECK OUT THIS $17,000 CHESS SET (AND THE WINE)

Photos: Check out this $17,000 chess set (and the wine) you'll find at Mayacamas Downtown in Napa

Wine and gifts (including a $17,000 chess set) can be found at the Mayacamas Downtown tasting room. It's located at 1256 First St. in Napa, under the Archer Napa hotel. 

1 of 5

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

The Mayacamas Downtown tasting room is located at 1256 1st St Napa CA 94559 (under the Archer Hotel). Hankins can be reached at zoe@mayacamas.com

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

+30
The week in cartoons
Local News

The week in cartoons

  • Updated

Check out the news of the week with a collection of the best cartoons by The Washington Post Writers Group's award-winning roster of syndicate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News