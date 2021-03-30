10 Questions: Passion for creativity leads Napan to new career

I’m currently finishing up a website for a construction company at the moment and planning for what’s to come this summer for Habituate.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

My cousin Haley Shackford of Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors has been a mentor to me in regards to business and marketing, it’s been an awesome experience to be able to work closely with her and see the back end of all she does, and she has taught me so much. It’s really awesome to witness all she juggles and has inspired me to want to follow in her footsteps.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I’m only 19 so there are a lot of things on my list, but some of them being getting my degree and graduating from college which I am in the process of doing right now. I also want to start my own clothing line, that’s been a dream of mine since I was a little girl.

8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?