10 Questions: Passion for creativity leads Napan to new career

After high school, Gracie Pridmore said she was lost as to what career path she wanted to follow.
She signed up for some general education classes at Napa Valley College, “just trying to get an idea of what I was passionate about,” Pridmore recalled.
“I was interested in social media management, but was advised to settle for a more ‘sustainable and timeless’ route.”
Around August of 2020 Pridmore’s cousin, Haley Shackford asked her if she would work for her at Habituate, the boutique Shackford opened at First Street Napa.
Her answer was yes, and that role subsequently transitioned to Pridmore running the social media for the shop.
“This was something I always had an interest in, but zero idea how to get my foot in the door,” said Pridmore.
“Doing so has allowed me to realize I have always had a passion for creating and fashion.”
In September 2020, she launched her own business: Gracie Pridmore Socials.
“I’ve been presented with a lot of amazing and exciting opportunities that don’t even feel like work—which is what I’ve always wished for,” said Pridmore.
1. What are some examples of what a social media manager does?
I run the Instagram page for businesses to boost engagement online leading to more quality in-person interactions. I offer 1:1 coaching where I educate business owners on how to utilize social media to their advantage, and I do branding so transforming someone’s feed and managing it, as well as website design and creation.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Since I was a little girl my dream was always to become a fashion designer.
Not try: A job I wouldn’t be interested in would probably be window washing due to my fear of heights.
3. What was your first job?
I was 15 when I got my first job as a food runner at Southside Cafe here in Napa.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Covid-19 has hit small businesses really hard, and it has been very difficult to witness all of the struggles my hometown has had to endure. Although, I have enjoyed being able to connect with business owners here in the valley who are beginning to value social media, and who have realized how useful of a tool it is in times like now, where we’re able to use it to our advantage and grow businesses online.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
I’m currently finishing up a website for a construction company at the moment and planning for what’s to come this summer for Habituate.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
My cousin Haley Shackford of Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors has been a mentor to me in regards to business and marketing, it’s been an awesome experience to be able to work closely with her and see the back end of all she does, and she has taught me so much. It’s really awesome to witness all she juggles and has inspired me to want to follow in her footsteps.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I’m only 19 so there are a lot of things on my list, but some of them being getting my degree and graduating from college which I am in the process of doing right now. I also want to start my own clothing line, that’s been a dream of mine since I was a little girl.
8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
If I could change one thing about the “social media management industry” I would like to change other people’s perceptions of it. I think a lot of people assume that social media is consuming our world and can often be negatively referenced; although I think that it’s transcended into a form of marketing, and has been a blessing in disguise for lots of business owners now more than ever before.
9. What’s your advice to someone who wants to get into your line of work?
I would suggest that they put themselves out there and reach out to business owners. Not everyone is going to say yes and rejection is going to happen, but what is meant to be will come about.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
I’ve always wanted to visit Italy.
Pridmore can be reached at graciepridmoresocials@gmail.com