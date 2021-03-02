10 Questions: Perez makes Archer hotel a home for guests

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

I have liked and learned something at every job I’ve held. I have always worked in customer service and hospitality, both go hand in hand.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Motivational speaker: This would be a challenge, as I consider myself to be shy, but I feel it’s an amazing thing to do especially when it can change someone’s life in a positive way. We definitely need to be surrounded by positivity.

Not try: Data entry. I need face-to-face interaction for sure. I feel could not do this type of job for very long as I need to connect with people constantly.

5. What is the biggest challenge the hotel industry has faced?

The shortage of workforce has been a huge issue in the last few years. We have to get competitive with salaries, benefits and work hard to motivate employees to stay for the long run.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?