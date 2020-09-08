10 Questions: Perry wants to create 'unforgettable experiences' for his clients

Dishwasher at Wong’s Restaurant in Napa.

4. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Cleaning out foreclosed homes in Oregon.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

That would have to be (the) earthquake, fires and, of course, COVID-19.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

My wife and I would like to travel around Europe. We also would like to visit every Major League Baseball stadium.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

My father Steve Perry. He has a tremendous work ethic that I like to think he instilled in me.

He started as route salesmen and rose to the top regional manager at Aramark Industrial Laundry, a Fortune 500 company. He taught me that hard work and dedication to be a professional at whatever you do will pay off.

Thank you, Dad.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?