10 Questions: Pintacsi builds wine brand amidst COVID-19

Growing up in a Hungarian family, Robert Pintacsi recalled spending most of his summers in Hungary where he was exposed to “the wonderfully comforting European lifestyle of food and wine being an everyday thing, not just for special occasions.”
In college Pintacsi focused on viticulture and enology, including studying in Italy, “which really helped cement my decision,” he said. “After returning home the first thing I did was drive out to Livermore wine country and literally went winery to winery knocking on cellar doors asking if I could intern,” Pintacsi said.
“One winery said yes and that was my first taste of real winery work. Needless to say, I fell in love with the work and I haven’t missed a harvest since.”
Today, Pintacsi is the owner and winemaker at St. Romedius Wine in Napa.
1. What was your first job?
My first job was when I was 14 years old. I got a job as the dishwasher at a local pizza joint where I grew up in Danville. I worked from 6 p.m. to closing 3-5 days a week. I stayed at that restaurant for 5 years working through every position until I was managing the restaurant at age 19.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I always wanted to try out being a police officer. I’ve always felt that I have a knack for that type of work and it might have been the direction I took had I not found winemaking.
Not try: I have zero interest in being a sailor. The open water for days/weeks on end would probably make me go insane.
3. What was your childhood ambition?
Well, first I wanted to be a fire truck. Not a fireman, literally the truck. After that phase, I really thought that I would become a veterinarian or a medical doctor.
4. What’s the worst job you ever had?
I’ve been lucky enough not to have had any truly terrible jobs in my life. I did work at AAA for a few months at their DMV counter back in college.
Between the rigid corporate structure and my job duties, I found it to be mind-numbingly boring. I find that I need to be around interesting people and I’m also not very good at sitting behind a desk all day.
5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?
The current double crisis of COVID-19 and wildfires has really hurt the industry as a whole. For St. Romedius Wine, COVID-19 has affected us more than the fires solely because we currently make more whites than reds and the fruit wasn’t in areas too affected by smoke or fire.
Not being able to go to wine tasting events and conduct face-to-face business is really hard for a tiny wine label that doesn’t have a tasting room. We would normally do 4-6 festivals or wine events a year and now we’re at zero. We’ve been putting a lot of effort into wholesale distribution in the meantime.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
Power wash the porch, re-paint the coffee table, plant the winter garden, and expand our wine club and direct-to-consumer side of the business. I love how personal I can be when selling direct. I get to interact with each customer and in some cases, like here in Napa, I even personally deliver orders.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I’d have to say my wife (Milli Pintacsi). I’ve watched her create, launch, build, manage and grow a successful business (Le Petit Elephant nursery/preschool) with 30+ employees all while pregnant or caring for our 3 children as babies full time for the past 5 years.
Her drive, organization, natural business acumen, integrity, and humility are awe-inspiring. Watching her accomplish what she has/does is a true inspiration and pushes me to be a better business person. Maybe even a better person in general.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
A passion that I’ve had since childhood has been to become a pilot. Up to now, for various reasons, I haven’t been able to do it, but lately, I have really started planning and budgeting to start the process. With three young children and two family businesses, it’s just not an easy task to find 60+ hours of extra time.
9. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
One thing I wish I did differently, was not wait so long to add a white wine to our lineup. They are so unique, a ton of fun to make and our customers love them.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
People are always surprised to hear that my first vintage of St. Romedius red wine was made in our garage here in Napa. Our budget was so tight the first year that we converted our suburban garage into a little winery.
I’m happy to say we make our wines out of a commercial facility now and that that first vintage is still one of our customer’s favorite wines.
Pintacsi can be reached at info@stromedius.com.
