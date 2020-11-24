10 Questions: Pintacsi builds wine brand amidst COVID-19

Not try: I have zero interest in being a sailor. The open water for days/weeks on end would probably make me go insane.

3. What was your childhood ambition?

Well, first I wanted to be a fire truck. Not a fireman, literally the truck. After that phase, I really thought that I would become a veterinarian or a medical doctor.

4. What’s the worst job you ever had?

I’ve been lucky enough not to have had any truly terrible jobs in my life. I did work at AAA for a few months at their DMV counter back in college.

Between the rigid corporate structure and my job duties, I found it to be mind-numbingly boring. I find that I need to be around interesting people and I’m also not very good at sitting behind a desk all day.

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

The current double crisis of COVID-19 and wildfires has really hurt the industry as a whole. For St. Romedius Wine, COVID-19 has affected us more than the fires solely because we currently make more whites than reds and the fruit wasn’t in areas too affected by smoke or fire.