10 Questions: Prince blooms in creative job

Jessica Prince, owner of J Blooms, said she always loved the wedding industry and originally wanted to be an event planner.
“At the time, I was an assistant to an event planner and one of our bride’s florists had fallen through right before her day, so we created all of the floral arrangements for her wedding,” said Prince.
“I then knew I wanted to dive into one specific aspect of the wedding industry and become a florist,” she said.
“I never knew I could combine my passion for florals, weddings, and events into one.”
Prince started J Blooms in 2017.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I have always wanted to own my own business. I have played with the idea of a clothing store or home goods store. Something that is beautiful and feminine.
2. What was your first job?
My first job was at Juicy Couture in the Roseville Galleria. I started there at 19 as a sales associate and then became a part-time manager. I have always loved clothing and jewelry and most of my paycheck went towards buying new things, I couldn’t help it!
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I would love to get into landscape design. I really enjoy working outside and gardening is one of my true passions. I know that it’s much more extensive than gardening but I am a very visual person and love arranging the plants and shrubs together before actually planting them in the ground. I also enjoy seeing the design and vision come together as the plants mature.
Not try: I am open to many types of jobs but I would not want to try anything that completely blocks my creativity or keeps me seated for too long. I’m a mover!
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Covid-19 has definitely been my biggest challenge thus far. Postponing so many weddings and just rolling with things was very difficult to do. I definitely like to have control over situations and this was simply something that no one could control. We, like many businesses, had to adapt.
I have been focusing on local floral deliveries, micro weddings and selling dried floral arrangements through my website. The dried arrangements are created and shipped here in Napa and shipped throughout the US. It has been nice to slow down a bit and pour a lot of energy into these sweet intimate gatherings.
I am fortunate that none of my brides have canceled their weddings, they opted for a micro wedding or a date change to next year, so thankfully, I still get to flower for them in 2021!
5. What’s on your to-do list?
Each day comes with a different set of tasks depending on my week but currently sending emails and proposals for potential 2021 couples is at the top!
I also will be advertising for Thanksgiving arrangements, so I have a few mock-ups to create and some new dried floral goods to make as well. Bucket scrubbing, organizing inventory and cleaning my at-home studio is always on the list as well.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Whether designers, women’s rights advocates, environmentalists, etc., there have been so many who have impacted me and my business, which has allowed it to morph into what it is today.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I hope to create a storefront or place where people can gather to enjoy flowers and wine. It would merge both mine and my husband’s passion and it would be a business that we could run together.
8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I would change the perception that many individuals have that florist just play with flowers all day. Flowering is not as glamorous as many think, and it’s actually a lot of physical labor.
From lugging buckets of water, large boxes filled with flowers and thinking up mechanics for installations, there is so much that goes into making an event happen! It’s definitely a taxing position but the gorgeous flowers do keep me motivated to work those long nights.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I am a self-taught designer. My degree is in organizational communications with a minor in marketing. Though my degree did not cover design or color theory, I do believe it has helped me in other aspects of owning my own business.
I feel as if I apply the principles of my degree throughout my daily practice, especially when figuring out difficult situations and the way that I convey messages to my clients.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Definitely on a beach in Maui drinking a Mai Tai. My husband asks me almost every day if we are going to Hawaii this year.
Watch now: Thanksgiving food myths debunked
Photos: Recognize anyone you know? Check out Faces and Places(tncms-asset)fe51ceee-23a5-11eb-9f06-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Kohl’s and Chick-fil-A fans: Napa has good news for you. The city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant should open on Soscol Avenue at Gasser Drive …
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, the luxury resort and residential community, said to cost $250 million to $275 million, is located south of …
The streets, front yards and houses may look similar to those elsewhere in Napa, even those just a few hundred yards away. But more than a doz…
Napa Valley restaurants, already battered by a year of COVID-19 restrictions, three devastating wildfires and a near drying-up of all internat…
Hundreds of PG&E workers based out of the utility's St. Helena microsite are providing desperately needed support for local businesses.
St. Helena High School alum Madelyn Decker has had a horrendous few months, first losing her home in the Glass Fire and then suffering major b…
Bikers awaiting the day they can ride an uninterrupted, completed Napa Valley Vine Trail from the Vallejo ferry terminal to Calistoga will hav…
Next spring Napa Pipe could finally see construction activity, though initial work will be adding infrastructure and not erecting a Costco and homes.
The pending placement in a rural Napa neighborhood of a 76-year-old man deemed a sexually violent predator has rallied his Coombsville neighbo…
Krupp Brothers Winery is located at 1094 Hardman Ave. in Napa. Info: kruppbrothers.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.