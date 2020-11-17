10 Questions: Prince blooms in creative job

Try: I would love to get into landscape design. I really enjoy working outside and gardening is one of my true passions. I know that it’s much more extensive than gardening but I am a very visual person and love arranging the plants and shrubs together before actually planting them in the ground. I also enjoy seeing the design and vision come together as the plants mature.

Not try: I am open to many types of jobs but I would not want to try anything that completely blocks my creativity or keeps me seated for too long. I’m a mover!

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Covid-19 has definitely been my biggest challenge thus far. Postponing so many weddings and just rolling with things was very difficult to do. I definitely like to have control over situations and this was simply something that no one could control. We, like many businesses, had to adapt.

I have been focusing on local floral deliveries, micro weddings and selling dried floral arrangements through my website. The dried arrangements are created and shipped here in Napa and shipped throughout the US. It has been nice to slow down a bit and pour a lot of energy into these sweet intimate gatherings.