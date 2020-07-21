10 Questions: Rice cuts her way to business success in Napa

5. How did you get into this business?

I had always played with the idea of “doing hair” since I was little, by middle school I convinced my mom to buy me a clipper kit at Costco and I remember riding my bike to the library to find books on how to cut hair.

After high school my parents suggested I go to cosmetology school. It took me another year to decide on my own I should go. I got a job at a local hair salon as a receptionist and once I graduated and passed the State Board I became a stylist at that same salon.

6. How are you dealing with this most recent Covid-19 shutdown of salons?

I’m more frustrated than anything but still trying to make the best of it. I have two boys at home; I get to spend more time with them.

7. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Other than during the pandemic when we have been able to receive unemployment assistance, as independent contractors if we don’t work we don’t get paid — no sick days, no paid vacations. That can be a big challenge.

8. Who do you most admire in the business world?