10 Questions: Rockwood creates a Napa Valley business that really cleans up

6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

I’d have to say a pandemic pretty much takes the cake.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Visit (almost) every country, meet more people, have more adventures.

8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

I would like to have an alternative to doing trade shows. I do think this is something we will see soon as COVID is rapidly changing the way people conduct business. There are online wholesale platforms but there is not a clear front runner yet IMO.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I used to have an elephant named Akili. My dad was the vet in Calistoga and Akili was an African elephant (owned by a couple who lived in Etna) by the Oregon border. She did not like winters up there. We modified a stall in the barn (and) she lived with us for years, during the winters. She was small when we first got her but she grew into a full size elephant. We could ride her around and everything.