10 Questions: Scanlon helps keep customers warm and cozy in Napa and beyond

5. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Visit all of the National Parks in the United States.

6. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

I would like to see radiant heating become more mainstream so that more people could enjoy its comfort.

7. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I’ve won trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii from karaoke contests.

8. What’s one of your favorite karaoke songs to sing?

“Dust in the Wind,” by Kansas. It’s just a beautiful song and I’m a big fan of Kansas. They have a lot of very melodic songs that are very well arranged.

9. Least favorite karaoke song to sing?

Probably something like “Macarena” or something silly like that.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

In Hawaii with my whole family.