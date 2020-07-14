10 Questions: Semple cares for seniors at Napa family business

We average 30 to 35, in private rooms.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Honestly, while we’ve survived earthquakes and fires, the current coronavirus situation has been the most challenging.

We are still on lockdown (and) our residents can’t have direct visitors in the building, but we’ve found creative ways to visit.

Also for the safety of our residents and staff, we didn’t allow new admissions for several months, but are now very carefully.

We could not have done any of this without our amazing administrator and staff, and their best practices in infection control.

I also really appreciate everything our county public health officer has done, and her expert guidance to help us through this challenging time.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

To improve my German, and learn to speak Spanish and French.

7. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?