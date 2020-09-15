10 Questions: Siegel's wares help connect 'people to a place'

“I’ve always loved design and the idea of connecting people to place or experience,” said Anne Siegel, co-owner/designer at Olive and Poppy.
The Napa Valley business creates gifts and accessories – many made from reclaimed wine barrel wood — “for the stylish wine lover.”
According to Siegel, her past jobs in marketing and public relations in the wine and food industries “were the perfect stepping stones,” to start Olive and Poppy with her business partner Nicole Hughes.
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
- Oprah, because who wouldn’t want to meet Oprah?
- Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, to pick her brain about being an innovator and entrepreneur.
- Tina Fey, who would make all of us laugh!
2. What was your first job?
My first job out of college was at McCann Erickson, an advertising agency in San Francisco.
The media buying department was the female version of “Mad Men.” The office was run by a bunch of fierce women that took long lunches at Aqua and stayed out late telling us stories about their days in New York.
I learned a LOT about the business world from them including the advice to treat everyone from the mail room to the CEO with the same level of respect – which has been helpful throughout my career.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Inventor – I’ve always had this feeling that I would invent a consumer item that people will wonder how they lived without. I’m still chasing that dream, but it will come!
Not try: Any job where your day is the same as the last. I love taking on a new challenge every day.
4. What’s the worst job you ever had?
I was interning at the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum in high school and I had to dust the stuffed bird collection that was kept for reference in ceiling-high cabinets behind the scenes. The drawers of crows were easy, but the drawers filled with hummingbirds took a long time!
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Winery closures and a downturn in tourism have been really challenging because our retail collection is carried at wineries throughout the country.
Fortunately, many wineries are pivoting (like us!) and sending a thoughtful gift to their wine club members in order to bring a little piece of wine country to the folks that aren’t traveling right now.
We recently expanded our gifting collection to include items for as little as $3 and pride ourselves on being a modern and unique alternative to your run-of-the-mill promotional items.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
I have a very long list of wineries and wine clubs to reach out to right now!
The key to keeping our small business going during this pandemic has been communication and hustle. We are already taking holiday orders from wineries and local companies that want to send out gifts to clients and members.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I come from a long line of entrepreneurs, but my father was someone I admire for this business skills as well as being a great dad. Everyone respected him because he made bold decisions but always with a kind demeanor.
He passed away when I was 16, but I’m sure he would be proud of me.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Watching my kids become happy and healthy adults who love to travel and make the world a better place.
9. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
I’d create more opportunities to collaborate with other small businesses. We have to stick together now more than ever!
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
For someone who lives and breathes the local wine industry…I actually don’t drink the Cabernet that the Napa Valley is famous for. My fridge is always stocked with rosé and bubbles and I never turn down a frosty IPA!
Watch now: Napa Community Animal Response Team at work:
For more information about Olive and Poppy visit oliveandpoppy.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.