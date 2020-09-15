10 Questions: Siegel's wares help connect 'people to a place'

6. What’s on your to-do list?

I have a very long list of wineries and wine clubs to reach out to right now!

The key to keeping our small business going during this pandemic has been communication and hustle. We are already taking holiday orders from wineries and local companies that want to send out gifts to clients and members.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I come from a long line of entrepreneurs, but my father was someone I admire for this business skills as well as being a great dad. Everyone respected him because he made bold decisions but always with a kind demeanor.

He passed away when I was 16, but I’m sure he would be proud of me.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Watching my kids become happy and healthy adults who love to travel and make the world a better place.

9. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

I’d create more opportunities to collaborate with other small businesses. We have to stick together now more than ever!