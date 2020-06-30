10 Questions: Steffen draws on 'constant creativity' at Napa business

At the moment, the coronavirus shutdown has drastically affected my business. I’m concerned that the trickle down of this will affect my business for at least a year; (a) very scary thought.

Pre-shutdown, one of the biggest challenges is that everyone has a camera in their pocket. This means that photography is evolving as well as social media. Most people have experience now with both facets of marketing, and sometimes tend to put aside professional level services when they can “do it quickly on my phone.”

5. What’s on your to-do list?

Create wine-industry stock photography, transform one of my vintage campers into a mobile bottle shot studio and make connections with new clients in various wine regions for some work-related travel!

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Blake Mycoskie of Toms. He was a keynote speaker at a conference I attended, and I was impressed by his approach to life and business, as well as his level-headedness.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?