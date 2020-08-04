10 Questions: Vo brings three decades of experience to Yountville nail salon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol Vo has been buffing, shaping and polishing the nails of Yountville locals and visitors for the past eight years at her business Lavender Nail Salon.

“I love Yountville,” said Vo. The people are friendly and “It’s a destination for everyone,” she said.

Before she opened her salon in Yountville, Vo worked in nail salons in Oakland, San Leandro, Hayward, Austin, Texas, Napa and St. Helena.

1. You said you were born in Vietnam. When did you come to the U.S.?

When I was eight. We settled in Utah, then California. I’ve been in the U.S. for 40 years.

2. Do you live in Napa Valley now?

I live in San Leandro.

3. What was your first job?

My first job was a manicurist in Oakland.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: to be a nurse.

Not try: firefighter.

5. How did you get into this business?