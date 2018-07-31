“Being a chef is the most fun,” said Jessica J. Harcourt.
Harcourt is the owner and chef of Bailey’s Best English Sausage Rolls and Savory Pies.
“Creating things is a lot of fun,” she said. “You can’t help but just grin,” when her customers tell her: “Oh my god, I love your food.”
1. How did you get into this business?
My mother emigrated from England and I grew up on English food.
When we moved to Napa 10 years ago, we lived across the street from an executive chef who would bring us food.
We wanted to reciprocate but were intimidated by baking for a chef. Americans do not know sausage rolls, so I baked some and our neighbor loved them.
2. What is a sausage roll? What is a savory pie?
A sausage roll is ground pork sausage with various spices wrapped in flaky pastry. A savory pie is a meat pie — like a pot pie — with steak or pork.
3. Where do you make your rolls and pies?
At the community kitchen at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Salvador Avenue.
4. Are people surprised that you don’t have an English accent?
Yes. I tell them I’m first-generation American. I have dual citizenship — we go back to England every year.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Napa has a large British Commonwealth community, which knows our food but sometimes trying to get Americans to try a steak and kidney pie is difficult.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Delia Smith, a famous English chef.
7. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I am a retired police officer. I worked for 15 years as a patrol officer in Garden Grove and Long Beach. I got shot on the job during a robbery at an adult bookstore and (received) a medical retirement.
8. What’s the worst job you ever had?
I was an accountant for four years in a firm. The work was great but sitting in a cubicle for 10 hours was absolute rubbish.
9. What was your childhood ambition?
To become a time traveler.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Having a pint of ale at The Old Ram pub in England.