Jessica Tuteur said she and her husband, David Davenport, started their company, Infinity Bottling, LLC, because “there was definitely an opportunity,” for more bottling services in the valley.
“My goal is to be the best bottler, have the best customer service, treat wines with utmost care and provide a stellar finished product,” said Tuteur.
1. What’s your favorite thing about owning a small business?
Working for ourselves and (creating) our own structure (and) how we want to run the company and work with employees. Being able to make those decisions ourselves.
2. What about the pressures of running a small business?
It seems like every day is something new. Our most significant challenge is with labor. We’ve been very fortunate, we have a great team. But it’s challenging to find more people; right now the market is so tight.
3. Why did you choose American Canyon for your location?
This is the workhorse of the wine industry. It’s where all the storage is. It’s close to transportation. It just seemed like the right place to be.
4. What was your first job?
Selling betting tickets at stock car races in Barre, Vermont.
5. You’re from Napa. What were you doing in Vermont?
I went to boarding school in high school in Vermont. My parents (her father is Napa County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk John Tuteur) were encouraging me to go away and see the world.
The seasons were definitely a shock. But seeing the transitions from fall to winter; I really liked it.
6. How did you get into the wine industry?
I started out doing accounting for a vineyard company and later added on the operations portion of the wine company they founded.
7. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Climate change. Vineyard (owners) are going to have to adapt and figure out if varietals and watering practices are going to change. Also our impact on the environment from trucking to water consumption.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
To see our children become responsible global citizens.
9. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?
The under-representation of women in the wine world.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
That I am a third-generation cattle rancher and a horse back rider.