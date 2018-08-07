Freelance artist Dara Weyna admitted that the business side of art doesn’t come naturally to her.
“I have to work at it,” said Weyna. “You have to keep putting yourself out there and not worry about failing.”
Weyna’s business, Coffee & Lilacs art, is a multi-media studio “specializing in unique items to wear and beautify the home.”
She lives in American Canyon.
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Patti Smith, David Bowie, Maya Angelou.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Radio DJ.
Not try: Secretary.
3. What was your first job?
Waitress at Sizzler in my hometown of Crystal Lake, Illinois.
4. What’s a common misconception you get about your work?
If people see just one thing I’m making, (like her jewelry) they think that’s all I do.
I do such a wide range of projects. (Weyna also creates paintings and knit and crochet items).
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Protecting one’s work from being copied or stolen is a big challenge in this day of sharing/promoting artwork and design on social media.
6. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
That more people would not try to “get a deal” or a discount off of an artist’s work.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Inspiring artists and entrepreneurs who live daily what they are passionate about and use their work for philanthropic causes or to put positive creative energy out into the world. Those who live true to themselves.
8. Where did the name “Coffee & Lilacs” come from?
I spent much of my time at my grandparents’ house where a large lilac bush bloomed in the backyard. Beneath its intoxicating fragrance, I would draw pictures and dream of being an artist when I grew up.
Inside the house it smelled of black coffee that my Nanny would be drinking, a crochet project in her hands.
Coffee and Lilacs was named as a nod to my childhood daydreams that became my grown up reality.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I love motor sports…the Indycar series especially.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Walking the streets of Paris at dusk with the sun setting over the Seine.