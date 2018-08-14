Before starting the Tom Eddy label as the family winery in 1991, Eddy had been the winemaker for some of the largest and smallest wineries in California.
When it comes to his favorite grape, Cabernet Sauvignon, Eddy's winemaking goal is “to produce wine which is rich, flavorful, and elegant, from hillside vineyards that deliver intense fruit flavor and depth of structure to ensure complexity and richness.”
Today, the Tom Eddy Winery is a boutique, family-owned winery with a 5,000 case production, featuring 22 “gorgeous acres of unspoiled Calistoga landscape” surveying Napa and Sonoma counties. The ranch is the northern-most parcel in Napa County, sitting 1,000 feet above the valley floor.
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Teddy Roosevelt, Henry Kissinger, Thomas Jefferson.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: President of the United States.
Not try: Emergency room doctor.
3. What was your first job?
Doing landscaping, i.e. mowing the sidewalk lawn in high school for a local car dealership in Davis because my father wanted me to be self-sufficient.
4. How did you get into the wine industry?
I learned about the wine program at UC Davis after my father was transferred for work to the city of Davis.
It was there that I met various professors who influenced my life dramatically at the age of 15 and I became completely infatuated with wine, winemaking, food, and everything that seemed to mesh with my passion of handcrafting something I could eat (or drink).
I was head-over-heels committed to wine and fermentation and constantly begged my parents to buy different wines at the liquor store every weekend so I could taste different wines and have the experience of exploring this marvelous world of “wine.”
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
The invasion of corporate, well-funded entities who have pushed away the family-owned, artisan-style winemaking business and are turning the wine industry into a manufactured and “commodity based” juggernaut at the expense of traditional, historical and artistic values.
Much like the Midwest small farmer who is disappearing in this country, the classic, quality-only based winemaker in California is struggling to compete economically, and I fear we will lose the precious niche we have worked so hard to develop.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime?
I’d like to find that point in time where I can truly relax and enjoy the world around me without feeling like I have to finish something by tomorrow.
7. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?
I would change how wines are reviewed and evaluated by critics so that the consumer would feel comfortable and have confidence in buying and enjoying wines without having to rely upon numerical “scores” for their selection.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was a pretty good trumpet player in high school, directed the pep band and cut a record.
9. What was your childhood ambition?
To become a forest ranger and hang out with Smokey the Bear.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Eating green lip mussels in the Marlborough Sounds in New Zealand.