Enrique Lopez didn’t originally plan to get into the wine industry.
In 1983, he graduated from a university in Mexico with a degree in chemical engineering.
Lopez moved to Napa Valley and worked for several years for different chemical engineering firms.
But at the end of 1999, he left the engineering field to pursue his passion — to work in the wine industry.
That same year, he founded the Servin-Lopez Vineyard Management Company and began to tend the fields that many in his family had worked since the late 1960s.
In 2006, Lopez made his first batch of Pinot Noir from the Carneros region and started his own boutique winery: Encanto Vineyards.
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
My mother (Dolores Castro), John Lennon, Pope Francis.
2. What would you ask Pope Francis?
I would ask about all the problems that the Catholic religion is having with priests.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Airplane pilot.
Not try: Slaughterhouse worker.
4. What was your first job?
Gardener/laboratory assistant at Stags Leap Wine Cellars.
5. What’s the worst job you ever had?
Waste water treatment at a sewer plant.
6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Sales and marketing of my wine.
7. What’s on your to-do list?
- Have my airplane pilot license.
- Exercise to stay healthier.
- Travel to the Machu Picchu and the Amazons.
- Have a farm worker house in my vineyard to provide housing for my vineyard’s workers.
- Get a regular 95-plus points in all my wines.
8. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Steve Jobs.
9. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?
Make some changes in wine industry laws that could make my business easier to move forward.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I have 13 brothers and sisters. It’s a huge family. I’m the youngest.