Cathy Hammond and her family have been making olive oil from their Atlas Peak ranch for about 15 years, but the olive trees they harvest from are much, much older.
The ranch has been home to the Hammond family since 1882. Hammond’s husband’s great grandfather, John Wesley Hammond, planted the olive trees more than 100 years ago.
Hammond said she always loved farming. About 15 years ago, olive oil was becoming more and more popular.
“The trees were already growing on the ranch,” she said. “Just needed to put it in the bottle.”
Today, Atlas Peak Olive Oil can be purchased at the Napa Farmers Market.
1. You’re located at the top of Atlas Peak. Was your property impacted by the October 2017 wildfires?
Yes, we lost the original homestead that was built in 1911 and a bunch of farming equipment. It was used as a guest house/office. We’re probably not going to rebuild it. (The house that Hammond lives in on the property was not damaged.) Nobody was hurt.
2. What’s a common question you get about your business?
We don’t grow grapes (and people) are really, really surprised that we’ve kept (the ranch) in our family.
3. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
The olive fruit fly is a huge challenge for all olive growers.
4. What’s on your to-do list?
Slow down. I work 6 to 7 days a week.
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Paul Vossen, ag consultant. He is the godfather of olive oil.
6. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
I hope to accomplish handing the business to my son JJ Hammond. He can grow the business and carry on the family heritage.
We need to find an easier way for hillside harvesting. It’s all picked by hand.
7. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was a professional barrel racer.
8. Do you still have horses?
I have three. They are quarter horses.
9. If ancestor John Wesley Hammond could see your olive oil operation now, what do you think his reaction would be?
I think he’d be proud we still have it in the family.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
In the mountains of Montana on a snowy night sitting next to a fireplace with a warm brandy.