James Foster has spent the past 30 years working in the food and beverage industry — including stints at La Toque, Tarla and Carpe Diem.
Originally from Lansing, Michigan, Foster came to Napa via a job in Atlanta.
“When I saw how beautiful it was here, I was hooked,” he said. “I knew I had to spend the rest of my days here.”
Today, Foster works at Luna Vineyards as director of guest services.
1. How did you get into the wine industry?
After many years in hospitality as a wine buyer, the move into selling wine and hosting guests in a winery setting was a natural transition.
2. As director of guest services, what’s a common question you get from visitors?
“Where should I go to dinner?” I get that question daily.
3. What’s the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?
Beyond the shortage of qualified candidates in the labor pool, the various natural disasters and climate change have added challenges to the industry.
4. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Difficult question, as there are many in various industries. I’ve always been impressed by Asa Candler and John Pemberton who brought Coca-Cola to the world at the end of nineteenth century.
5. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?
I think it would be to change how competitive the industry is and move to a more collaborative effort. Possibly using more shared resources or cross-promoting opportunities.
6. What’s your advice to someone who wants to get into the wine industry?
Pick up the “Wine Bible.” Start reading about how wine is made. Start tasting wine. If you like a particular wine, then visit that location many times and get to know the people who work there. Offer to be an intern, a host, a concierge.
7. What’s on your to-do list?
More travel. I have visited over 30 countries in the last 25 years and there are many, many more places on my bucket list.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Now that I’m married and settled here in Napa, I hope to buy a house and live out my days in this “little slice of heaven.”
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
Having lived and studied in Japan, most people are surprised to find out that I am proficient in Japanese.
10. Do you use your Japanese much on the job?
I do actually. We have many Japanese visitors to the valley. Most recently I was the interpreter for the day for the (Japanese) sister city delegation that visited in October.