A medical doctor, Thomas J. Wargovich didn’t originally plan to go into the wine industry.
“I didn’t have my first glass of wine till I was 40 years old,” he admitted.
But after this cardiologist visited Napa on a medical business trip, like so many others, he fell in love with the valley.
Wargovich retired in 2005, and later started Gratus Vineyards in the Pope Valley area. The property also includes an extensive arboretum featuring more than 1,000 trees.
“I love what I do,” said Wargovich.
“Not only the taking care of the grapes but the arboretum. To me it’s the luckiest thing in the world to wake up to a botanical garden every day. What kind of great life is that?
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
- My mother and father.
- Charles Dickens.
- Albert Einstein.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: New York Times bestselling author.
Not try: Career politician.
3. What was your first job?
Fry cook, age 15, Winky’s Restaurant in McKeesport, Penn.
4. What’s a common question or misconception you get about your business?
The misconception is that when you own a vineyard, they think you are Robert Mondavi or Kathryn Hall. We are a small family farm. Napa Valley was founded on families such as that.
(Another misconception) is that people don’t know how much work and effort goes into that glass of wine. I really appreciate everything it took from preparing the land and taking care of the vines. I appreciate what each glass represents.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
We are a mom and pop business located in the Ag Preserve with no storefront on Hwy 29.
I want a level playing field that does not exclude us in lieu of the big corporation/big money takeover of the industry.
6. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?
The county’s restriction for small vineyard owners and vintners seems unfair, and superficially, looking in from outside, seems tied to big money and special interests.
Not everyone has $10 million to build a glitzy new winery on Highway 29 that has led to clogged roadways. Who wants to?
Why not allow small numbers of people to escape the traffic, who enjoy nature, and want to see the vineyard and meet the growers and vintners? Makes sense to me.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I think some small measure of success for our wine business is enough.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I love horticulture. We have planted over 1,000 trees out here in Pope Valley, with over 300 species of conifers — one of the most extensive collections on West Coast.
[Wargovich’s trees include the Wollemi Pine – one of the world’s oldest and rarest plants dating back to the time of the dinosaurs. Less than 100 adult Wollemi Pine trees are known to exist.]
9. What was your childhood ambition?
Since earliest memory, I have always wanted to be a doctor. My father was a small town general practitioner (an extinct species of physician). I would accompany him on his house calls (yes that’s how it used to be).
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
It’s wonderful here.