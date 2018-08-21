Traci Gee goes to the Napa Premium Outlets five days a week. But she’s no shopaholic. Gee is the longtime general manager of the center.
Gee said she very much enjoys her job.
“I’m doing something different every day but it’s also made me step up to the challenges. I’ve really grown in the position.”
Gee has been with the Napa outlet center for 24 years. She lives in St. Helena.
1. What’s new at the Napa Premium Outlets?
Kate Spade opened on Aug. 17. Old Navy will open in early November. Pendleton opened in July.
2. Which tenants would you like to add to the center?
I would love Tory Burch. And I really love J Jill. I’d love to get Barneys NY back. A Lululemon. I’d love to have even have a space to bring in a small fitness center like Orange Theory. We’re looking outside the box.
3. What was your childhood ambition?
To become an oceanographer and CEO.
4. What was your first job?
Work for the Arco Gas station when I was 16 in Orinda, Calif.
5. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Professional falconer.
Not try: Alligator trainer.
6. What’s the worst job you ever had?
Pecan Nut Factory Sorter for a small plant in Lafayette, Calif.
7. How did you get into this industry?
Started in the retail management training program for Gap/Banana Republic.
8. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Bill & Melinda Gates
Jimmy Carter
9. What’s on your to-do list?
Horseback safari in Africa and sail the Mediterranean.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I am an advance scuba diver and was on a bike racing team.