Five years ago, Rebecca Kotch officially launched Ride Napa Valley — a full-service event production company focused on custom cycling and wellness.
As an event producer, her job includes everything — from “soup to nuts,” said Kotch.
“It’s basically a puzzle — putting together all the pieces. And there are so many.”
Kotch credits her success to “surrounding myself with good people and putting together a really good team.”
“At the end of the day, it’s about making people happy.”
1. What was your first job?
The Dessert Shoppe in Boulder, Colo., selling donuts, ice cream and hot dogs.
2. How did you get into event planning?
The convergence of multiple passion points (cycling, wine, food and fundraising) plus genetics (my mother was an event planner and owned a fairly large event production company in New York).
More so, I wholeheartedly enjoy the two-fold, win-win of putting smiles on people’s faces and raising money for nonprofits.
3. What is the biggest challenge your business/industry has faced?
Specific to the cycling events, we are seeing an increased number of events both here and the greater Bay Area. There are only so many hours (and dollars) people have to commit to the array of great events offered.
And specific to Napa County, we face increased regulations on when and where we can hold events. What I would like to overcome is the myth that cyclists don’t spend money. That is so not the case.
Cyclists love food and wine just as much as any other person. They seek unique experiences to satisfy their sensory needs. For CampoVelo, we have guests come from over 25 states for three days of food-wine-cycling and truly have a total Napa Valley immersion experience.
4. What’s new at your business?
Taking on events that aren’t cycling specific.
I did a fundraiser event for the Salvation Army Culinary Training Program. This year, I’m working with the Cope Family Center relaunching an event called the Blue Plate Special. And then I’m working with Mad Fritz Beer on a beer festival later this year.
5. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
It would be the ability to better quantify the hours that an event takes to produce. One can estimate all day long, but the reality is that every detail takes thought and time.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
- Finish one of the five books next to my bed that I have started.
- Learn how to use my Insta-Pot.
- Learn Spanish.
- Most importantly, produce an even bigger and better Rock the Ride & Walk event in support of gun violence prevention.
7. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Air traffic controller (suits my control needs).
Not try: Chef.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I used to do stand-up comedy when I lived in Portland, Oregon. I still riff in my head new content.
9. Who are you favorite comedians?
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Gilda Radner, Steve Martin, Peter Sellers.
10. What was your childhood ambition?
To be an Olympic marathon runner. How I wanted to be a Joan Benoit-Samuelson. I wanted to stand on the Olympic podium.
Years later, I did stand on a podium (winning) a two-mile dog-running race with my Standard Poodle Esther. That was in L.A..