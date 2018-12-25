Lisa Redmon’s family first moved to St. Helena in the early 1970s. After college she worked in sales and marketing for the technology and financial industries in the Bay Area.
However, 10 years into that career, Redmon realized, “I wanted to return to ‘paradise’ in the Napa Valley.”
She moved back to St. Helena and began Redmon Wines.
“I’ve grown deeply fond of the Napa Valley,” she said.
“This business is a way for me to share the love I have for this area through the amazing wines it produces. Sharing the Redmon wines with customers is my way of sharing the history and love I have for this beautiful place.”
1. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Belly dancer.
Not try: Accountant.
2. What was your first job?
My family’s A&W located in St. Helena. I did a little bit of everything.
3. What’s the worst job you ever had?
Waitress at Coco’s Restaurant. Short-lived. I had a customer leave a note saying I should go back to school and get an education so I didn’t have to waitress. I was attending college at the time. I think they might have been right.
4. How did you get into the wine industry?
My father purchased the A&W restaurant in the early 1970s in St. Helena. From the profits, he began purchasing real estate. He bought a vineyard, which gave me my start. My first vintage produced was in a bucket in my garage. My wine brand has sprouted from that experience.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Finding good employees. St. Helena is an expensive place to live and thus makes it hard to find good people.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
More travel. I got the travel bug in my late 20s and had the freedom to see quite a bit. Then life hit. Business, kids, home, etc. When my kids go off to college I’d like to pick up where I left off. First stops would be South America and New Zealand.
7. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
I wish inventory turned over faster. From grape to bottle is almost a four-year turnover rate. I wish I could wave a magic wand and make wine faster.
8. What’s on your to-do list?
Selling wine! Currently I am planning for the holidays so am getting gift boxes in place and setting up email campaigns for the season.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was a shy bookworm as a kid. Always had my nose in a book and was very intimidated by people in general. What a difference in me today!
10. What was your childhood ambition?
My best friend was also named Lisa and she lived next door to me. We had a plan to never get married and buy a horse ranch together where we would live happily every after working with the animals. We had shelves full of model horses and matching horse shirts.