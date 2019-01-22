If it has anything to do with teens at the library, you can be sure Melinda Mathis is involved.
Mathis is the teen services librarian at the downtown Napa County Library downtown.
Her job includes facilitating activities like teen book clubs, an anime club, “The Lord of the Rings,” anniversary parties, “crafternoon” events and more.
Mathis, 38, explained how she came to work in a library.
“I needed a job my senior year of college and my friend worked in the archives of our college library,” at Huntington University in Indiana, she wrote in an email.
“She thought they might be looking for some help, and I have been working in libraries ever since!”
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
(English author) Neil Gaiman, Audrey Hepburn, Dave Chappelle.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Voiceover actor.
Not try: Teacher.
3. What was your first job?
Waitress at a ‘50s diner in Indiana when I was 15.
4. What’s the worst job you ever had?
I worked maintenance at my college for two summers. It was sometimes very gross.
5. What’s a common misconception you get about working at a library?
People think we read all day. We don’t have time to read at work.
6. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
In general, the constant changing technology and trends keeps us on our toes.
As a teen librarian, it is challenging to me how many teens still don’t know how much the library has to offer them.
It is work in progress, but I do see more teens every day!
7. What’s on your to-do list?
Travel more, take an aerial silks class, learn Spanish.
8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I want all people to realize libraries are not only valuable, they are ESSENTIAL to our communities.
9. What’s the latest book you checked out at the library?
“The Everything Guide to Intermittent Fasting,” by Lindsay Boyers.
I’m also readying a graphic novel on my Kindle called “Mera: Tidebreaker” by Danielle Paige. It’s from the Aquaman universe.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I am a musical lover. TV, movies, stage; I love it all.