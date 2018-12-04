Jeff Mosher has been a professional chef for 23 years, the past 10 as the winery chef at Robert Mondavi Winery.
“I have always enjoyed cooking and found myself getting kitchen jobs as I progressed through college and after I graduated,” said Mosher.
“It wasn’t until I had worked for a few years as a cook in San Francisco that I realized I could make a career out of being a chef.”
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Anthony Bourdain, Robert DeNiro, Barack Obama.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Professional soccer player.
Not try: Dentist.
3. What was your childhood ambition?
To be Indiana Jones.
4. What was your first job?
Paper route at 10 or 11. First cooking job was at Wendy’s, age 14, both in Iowa City, Iowa. I have a funny picture with Dave Thomas from my time at Wendy’s as I was the employee of the month my first month.
5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Staffing. The cost of housing in the valley is a real impediment to the restaurant/hospitality business.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Work to improve our food system to be more organic and more local and less reliant on processed foods.
7. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
Stop people from calling preferences allergies.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I like Marie Callender’s frozen pot pies.
9. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Playa las Tortugas (in Mexico) with my family.
10. Which other Napa County business person would you like to see featured in 10 Questions?
Gio Guerrera, Foodshed.