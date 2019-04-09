Serafina Batista Carson said her life-long passion for caring for others started with helping her own elderly parents.
That experience prepared her for when her husband was diagnosed with cancer, she said.
“My journey has taught me patience, strength and the importance of having someone you trust to help when a loved one is in need of care,” Batista Carson said.
Today, Batista Carson is the owner of Home Helpers In Home Care in Napa.
“If I could care for everyone personally, I would, but this is the next best thing,” she said.
“This work is very important to me; it’s not just a business. I want to make a difference in the lives of each and every one of our clients.”
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?.
- “My Loyd,” my late husband
- Magic Johnson.
- Veteran Chris Kyle, who bettered lives for vets and died at the hands of someone who he was helping.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Veteran intake representative/coordinator or any position to help those who have served us. (My husband was a veteran)
Not try: Librarian.
3. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
For my business it has been getting referrals from care partners. Our business works on having hospitals, Occupational Therapists (OT), Physical therapists (PT), and case managers refer us in the community or place us on their list of potential companies to call for help.
4. What’s on your to-do list?
Completing the VA choice provider process for government veterans contracts, receiving hospital referrals from our community and lobbying for a bill that would mandate all caregivers, licensed or not, to carry all required insurances and permits.
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Warren Buffett.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
To host a fundraiser for St Jude’s Children Research Hospital. To give!
7. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
To reduce the process seniors must go through to receive benefits and assistance.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was born in Sao Jorge, one of nine islands in the Archipelago of the Azores, Portugal and I am one of the youngest of nine children.
9. What was your childhood ambition?
To be a teacher (for) mathematics.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
With my sister in San Jose as she finishes radiation treatment for breast cancer.